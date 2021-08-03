Signet Jewelers extends liquidity and gets consumer credit risk off the balance sheet
Aug. 03, 2021 9:05 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updates on its liquidity position with $1.5B of its asset based lending facility extended by nearly two years until July 2026.
- The company has also entered into new, long-term receivable purchase agreements, which fully removes consumer credit risk from its balance sheet and provide improved terms.
- "These actions, as well as S&P's recent upgrade of Signet's issuer credit rating resulting from our enhanced financial profile, demonstrate the progress we are making with our Inspiring Brilliance growth strategy," says Joan Hilson, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer.
- "Return on equity has still not recovered for the company as it remains -1%, however, the story gets more interesting when you find out that Signet has one of the lowest prices to free cash flows in today's market at 3," writes contributor Ishwarya Prasanna on Seeking Alpha