BP CEO Bernard Looney: Oil prices likely to remain strong
Aug. 03, 2021 9:23 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor13 Comments
- BP (NYSE:BP) CEO Bernard Looney said Tuesday that a strong environment for oil and gas prices drove its recent earnings beat, with oil prices likely to remain strong going forward.
- Looney told CNBC that "robust demand" in the global economy has given him "more confidence in the environment for oil and gas prices."
- The remarks followed the release of better-than-expected earnings earlier in the day. The figures included a 72% increase in revenues, with the top line climbing to $36.5B.
- Looney acknowledged that the Delta variant represented a possible threat to the global economy. However, he said at this point the impact has been "muted" and "not material."
- Long term, the BP CEO predicted that supply will remain controlled with "disciplined" action from OPEC+.
- Meanwhile, he noted that the supply coming from oil shales regions has been reduced by the pandemic, giving further support to the price of oil.
- For more on BP's long-term prospects, check out an in-depth report from IncomeBent investments, who calls the stock a long-term buy because of a "renewables pivot."