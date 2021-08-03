BP CEO Bernard Looney: Oil prices likely to remain strong

  • BP (NYSE:BP) CEO Bernard Looney said Tuesday that a strong environment for oil and gas prices drove its recent earnings beat, with oil prices likely to remain strong going forward.
  • Looney told CNBC that "robust demand" in the global economy has given him "more confidence in the environment for oil and gas prices."
  • The remarks followed the release of better-than-expected earnings earlier in the day. The figures included a 72% increase in revenues, with the top line climbing to $36.5B.
  • Looney acknowledged that the Delta variant represented a possible threat to the global economy. However, he said at this point the impact has been "muted" and "not material."
  • Long term, the BP CEO predicted that supply will remain controlled with "disciplined" action from OPEC+.
  • Meanwhile, he noted that the supply coming from oil shales regions has been reduced by the pandemic, giving further support to the price of oil.
