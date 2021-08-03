Moderna's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine mRNA-1345 gets FDA Fast Track status

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, its investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60 years of age.
  • Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that generally causes cold-like symptoms.
  • Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies and vaccines for serious conditions and that fill an unmet medical need.
  • Programs with Fast Track status may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA, in addition to a rolling submission of the marketing application.
  • The company also intends to evaluate the potential of combinations of mRNA-1345 with its vaccines against other respiratory pathogens in children and separately in older adults.
  • Shares up more than 1.5% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.