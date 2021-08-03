Moderna's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine mRNA-1345 gets FDA Fast Track status
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, its investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60 years of age.
- Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that generally causes cold-like symptoms.
- Fast Track is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies and vaccines for serious conditions and that fill an unmet medical need.
- Programs with Fast Track status may benefit from early and frequent communication with the FDA, in addition to a rolling submission of the marketing application.
- The company also intends to evaluate the potential of combinations of mRNA-1345 with its vaccines against other respiratory pathogens in children and separately in older adults.
- Shares up more than 1.5% premarket.