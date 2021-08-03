Baird cuts Immunovant to neutral on Roivant investment eliminating potential takeout

Aug. 03, 2021 9:20 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

antibody in pink and red background selective focus 3d art
mirror-images/iStock via Getty Images

  • Baird has cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to neutral from overweight after the company said it received a $200M investment yesterday from Roivant Sciences.
  • The firm also cut its price target to $10 (29% upside).
  • Analyst Brian Skorney says the investment eliminates any possibility of a near-term takeout. He added that an acquisition was the driver of his bull thesis.
  • He also sees a difficult development path ahead for IMVT-1401 given safety concerns and competition. IMVT-1401 is in phase 2 for myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.