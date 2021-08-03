Baird cuts Immunovant to neutral on Roivant investment eliminating potential takeout
Aug. 03, 2021 9:20 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Baird has cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to neutral from overweight after the company said it received a $200M investment yesterday from Roivant Sciences.
- The firm also cut its price target to $10 (29% upside).
- Analyst Brian Skorney says the investment eliminates any possibility of a near-term takeout. He added that an acquisition was the driver of his bull thesis.
- He also sees a difficult development path ahead for IMVT-1401 given safety concerns and competition. IMVT-1401 is in phase 2 for myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease.