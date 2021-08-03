Krispy Kreme pushes higher after HSBC points to more than 50% upside for the restaurant stock
- HSBC launches coverage of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Buy rating on confidence the chain has the digital capabilities to build brand relevancy.
- "Krispy Kreme has transformed from a commodity seller to a digitally enabled market and brand developer for fresh doughnuts. Differentiated omnichannel model and digital capabilities provide blueprint for brand building and U.S. expansion.”
- HSBC assigns a price target of $25 to DNUT to rep 59% upside potential for shares. Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is 1.55% higher in premarket action to $15.98. The company priced its IPO in June at $17 per share.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on KKD: 7 Buy-equivalent ratings or better, 3 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.