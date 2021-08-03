Krispy Kreme pushes higher after HSBC points to more than 50% upside for the restaurant stock

Aug. 03, 2021 9:20 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)DNUTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Krispy Kreme Donuts To File For Public Listing
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • HSBC launches coverage of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Buy rating on confidence the chain has the digital capabilities to build brand relevancy.
  • "Krispy Kreme has transformed from a commodity seller to a digitally enabled market and brand developer for fresh doughnuts. Differentiated omnichannel model and digital capabilities provide blueprint for brand building and U.S. expansion.”
  • HSBC assigns a price target of $25 to DNUT to rep 59% upside potential for shares. Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is 1.55% higher in premarket action to $15.98. The company priced its IPO in June at $17 per share.
  • Wall Street ratings scorecard on KKD: 7 Buy-equivalent ratings or better, 3 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.