Qantas furloughs 2,500 workers amid rising Australian COVID cases
Aug. 03, 2021 9:24 AM ETQantas Airways Limited (QABSY), QUBSFBy: SA News Team
- Australian-based Qantas Airways Limited (OTCPK:QUBSF -2.0%) is furloughing 2,500 employees as it expects lockdowns in the country to last at least another two months.
- The company said the furloughs are temporary and that they do not expect any job losses. The company laid off 6,000 workers last year - about a fifth of its staff.
- New COVID-19 cases in Australia have risen to 32% of the country's August 2020 peak and a lockdown in Sydney, where the company is headquartered, and surrounding cities will last until at least August 28. Despite being in lockdown since June 26, Sydney is still seeing about 200 new infections every day.
- Most Australian states have now banned travel from Sydney. Qantas' international fleet has been grounded since the start of the pandemic.
- The COVID-19 Delta variant has led to thousands of cancelled flights, said Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. Qantas and their subsidiary carrier, Jetstar, have lost over 60% of their domestic business from May to July.
- Only 19% of Australian adults have been fully vaccinated due to the low supply of Pfizer and fear of the slight risk of blood clotting the could be caused by the only alternative vaccine AstraZeneca.
