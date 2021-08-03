Arconic posts Q2 loss but raises full-year revenue guidance

Billets of aluminium in the factory. The Hall–Heroult process produces aluminium with a purity of above 99%. Further purification can be done by the Hoopes process.
  • Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) -0.3% pre-market after reporting a $427M loss for Q2, larger than the $96M loss in the same period last year, but it raises full-year revenue guidance in light of the effects of increased metal prices.
  • Arconic now expects FY 2021 revenues of $7.3 B-$7.6B, raised from a prior outlook of $7.1B-$7.4B and above $7.29B analyst consensus estimate, after raising forecast prices for LME aluminum and Midwest Premium.
  • The company also raises its adjusted free cash flow outlook for the full year to ~$250M, compared to prior guidance of $300M-$400M; the new outlook does not include a $250M contribution to U.S. pension plans in April in connection with the $1B annuitization of U.S. pension obligations.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA improved 89% Y/Y and 4% Q/Q to $187M.
  • Q2 revenues rose 52% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q to $1.8B, including a 67.5% increase in the rolled products segment to $1.47B.
