Blizzard taps new leadership amid lawsuit flak; shares fall 2%
Aug. 03, 2021 9:29 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Blizzard Entertainment President J. Allen Brack is exiting the company as parent Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) wrestles with the California lawsuit attacking the company's "toxic" culture, and the related employee blowback to the company's response.
- ATVI is down 2% premarket.
- Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre says.
- "Jen and Mike will share responsibility for development and operational accountability for the company," Alegre says. "Both are leaders of great character and integrity and are deeply committed to ensuring our workplace is the most inspired, welcoming environment for creative excellence and to upholding our highest game development standards."
- Activision Blizzard reports earnings after the close today; consensus expectations are for EPS of $0.75 on bookings of $1.89B.