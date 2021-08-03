Franklin Resources fiscal Q3 earnings beat amid record alternative net inflows

Aug. 03, 2021 10:20 AM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Currency American dollars - paper banknotes. Money background.
Svetlana Sarapultseva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) fiscal Q3 earnings reflect the "significant improvement in total net flows" since the Legg Mason acquisition a year ago, President and CEO of Franklin Resources Jenny Johnson said.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, adjusted earnings per share of $0.96 beat the average analyst estimate of $0.78; increased from $0.79 in Q2, and $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Most of its specialist investment managers like Benefit Street Partners, Clarion, ClearBridge, Fiduciary Trust International, and Martin Currie reached record high assets under management, Johnson added.
  • Total operating revenue of $2.17B in Q3 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.13B; up from $2.08B in Q2, and $1.16B in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 record alternative net inflows of $3.1B rises from $2.9B in the prior quarter.
  • Q3 total AUM of $1.55B vs. $1.50B in Q2; driven by $62B of net market change, distributions and other.
  • Q3 long-term net outflows of $6.6B, compared with $4.2B in Q2.
  • Q3 operating margin of 22% increased from 20% in the year-ago quarter.
