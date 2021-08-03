Velodyne Lidar stock slips ahead of Q2 earnings report
Aug. 03, 2021 9:56 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares are down 2% as the company prepares to report second-quarter results after the bell on August 5 amid major management changes.
- Analysts expect Velodyne to report $17.35M in revenue with an adjusted loss per share of $0.15.
- Last month, Velodyne CEO Anand Gopalan said he was stepping down. The board created an Office of the Chief Executive, which includes several C-suite members, to lead in the interim as Gopalan's successor is found.
- Velodyne reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $77 million to $94 million.
- Yesterday, the company announced that Joseph Culkin was stepping down from his board chairman role due to health concerns. Michael Dee was named as chairman.
- In May, ousted Velodyne founder David Hall called for the resignations of board members Dee and Christopher Thomas, who were appointed by Graf Industrial Corp. when the SPAC took the lidar company pubic last year.