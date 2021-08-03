Toyota's U.S. sales increased 32.8% in July
- Toyota Motor (TM +0.8%) reports July sales growth of 32.8% Y/Y to 225,022 vehicles.
- Toyota division sales advanced 32.7% Y/Y to 193,855 units and Lexus division sales grew 33% to 31,167 units.
- APV sales increased +84% to 56,826 units.
- SUV sales +27.4%, Sienna +169.1% and Pickup sales +13.4% for the month.
- Truck sales up 28.6% and car sales up 41.2% for the month.
- Global sales jumped 32.7% Y/Y to 5.005M units in 1H21.
- Toyota to report FQ1 results tomorrow with sales estimates of ¥7.45T and net income of ¥666.89B.