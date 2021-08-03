Clover Health taps ValueH to drive provider growth
Aug. 03, 2021 10:23 AM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)CLOVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Health technology developer Clover Health (CLOV +0.9%) has entered into a strategic partnership with ValueH, a provider member organization, to expand the reach of its Direct Contracting Entity (DCE).
- Under the partnership, Management Services Organizations ((MSOs)) and Accountable Care Organizations ((ACOs)) in ValueH's network will gain access to Clover's DCE from 2022. The DCE enables providers to manage care for Original Medicare patients with Clover Assistant, a clinical software tool.
- Clover expects the partnership to help drive provider growth on its Clover Assistant Platform in Florida state. It had ~1,800 contracted individual providers in eight US states as of April 1, 2021.