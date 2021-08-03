Lyft seen getting uplifted by quarterly results
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) reports its second-quarter results after Tuesday's stock market close, and analysts say the report should give some insight into how the ride-sharing industry is coming back after a year of battering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Analysts have forecast San Francisco-based Lyft (LYFT) to report a loss of 25 cents a share, on $700.2 million in revenue. While a quarterly loss appears inevitable, the company's results are expected to show a vast improvement over the $1.41 a share loss, and $339.3 million in revenue it reported a year ago. That quarter reflected the first round of shelter-in-place orders as the initial wave of the Covid-19 pandemic drove away customers from ride-sharing services.
- While ride-sharing companies are facing numerous issues, including the current concerns about the spread of the Covid Delta variant and a shortage of drivers, industry analysts say they are hopeful Lyft (LYFT) will provide evidence its core business is back on the road to stability.
- Rohit Kulkarni, of MKM Partners, said he is hopeful that Lyft's (LYFT) results "may mark as the low watermark" for rideshare take rates for the year. Take rates refer to the fraction of the fares that ride-sharing companies collect after paying drivers' fees. Kulkarni has a neutral rating on the ride-sharer's stock.
- At Credit Suisse, analyst Stephen Ju maintains his outperfrom rating on Lyft's (LYFT) shares, and said, "As customers feel more comfortable traveling for leisure or commuting for work, [the company] has already implemented products that should capture consumers across the spectrum of use cases." Ju said those products include the company's Wait and Save and Priority Pickup ride options.
- Lyft's (LYFT) shares shed 3% in Tuesday's trading, while its top rival, Uber (NYSE:UBER), was down by 3.6% ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.