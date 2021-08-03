Clarus shares rise after overcoming supply challenges to post strong earnings
Aug. 03, 2021 10:58 AM ETClarus Corporation (CLAR)By: SA News Team
- Clarus Corporation (CLAR +6.0%) stock is up today after the company set second quarter records for sales and adjusted EBITDA. The strong performance was driven by growth across all geographies, sales channels, and categories.
- Guidance increased: FY sales outlook raised to $350M from $295M and consensus of $340M. EBITDA for the year is now expected to be $52M from previous expectations of $38M.
- Clarus Corporation will increase the size of its supply pipeline as it experiences freight and logistics issues that currently plaque companies across the world. "Logistics is the biggest challenge, whether it’s port closures or just movements in the rates of getting things around the world," said President John Walbrecht.
- Clarus recently acquired Australian-based company Rhino-Rack and will continue to operate the business on a stand-alone basis.