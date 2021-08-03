China’s E-Home Household Service stock falls another 60%+ in latest turbulent session (update)
Aug. 03, 2021 11:00 AM ET E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- China’s E-Home Household Service Holdings (NASDAQ:EJH) sank more than 60% in heavy volume Tuesday in its latest turbulent session since the company shot up almost 1,700% in its first two trading days following a May U.S. IPO.
- EJH fell to a post-IPO intraday low of $6.41 Tuesday before partly recovering to close at $7.92, down 61.1% on the day and 72.1% since last Friday’s close at $28.39.
- E-Home (EJH) tanked on heavy volume of about 31M shares, way above its roughly 333,000 average. The Nasdaq briefly halted trading in the stock seven times during the session due to excessive volatility.
- EJH offers Chinese consumers an online platform for booking such things as appliance repairs or house cleaning, and wrote in an F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s profitable.
- However, the stock has oscillated like crazy ever since staging a U.S. initial public offering in May at $4.50 a share, the midpoint of its $4-$5/share expected price range.
- EJH shot up 1,100% to close at $54 on its first trading day in May, then rose to as high as $80.93 intraday during its second session before suddenly reversing gears.
- The stock ended that day down nearly 25% and has mostly fallen ever since. It’s now off some 90% from the firm’s $80.93 intraday high, although shares still remain 76% above their $4.50 IPO price.
- EJH has been swinging wildly despite no apparent news since its IPO. However, its moves come at a time when both Chinese and U.S. regulators are cracking down the Asian nation’s firms that list on American markets.