Gartner stock pops after beat-and-raise earnings
Aug. 03, 2021 11:00 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)ITBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock has pushed over 9% higher after the company tops Q2 analyst estimates and again raises its full-year forecast.
- Second-quarter revenue was up 20% year-over-year to $1.17B, $50M ahead of estimates. Adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share topped estimates by $0.51.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 85% to $355M.
- Operating cash flow totaled $575M with free cash flow of $563M.
- “We continued our outstanding financial performance in the second quarter with strength in revenues, EBITDA, margins, and free cash flow. We repurchased over $1 billion of stock year-to-date and remain committed to returning excess capital to shareholders. We are raising our guidance to reflect the momentum we saw in the first half of 2021,” says Gartner CEO Gene Hall.
- For the year, Gartner forecasts sales of at least $4.57B versus the $4.53B consensus. EPS is expected to total at least $7.60 compared to the $0.42 consensus. Gartner previously guided for $4.505B in sales and $6.25 EPS.
