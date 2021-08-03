Efforts to decriminalize psychedelics growing in cities across the U.S. - Marijuana Moment

  • An increasing number of cities are considering reforming laws that would effectively decriminalize the use of psychedelic drugs for recreational use, Marijuana Moment reports.
  • The latest cities to consider such measures include Easthampton, Mass.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Arcata, Calif.
  • Reform efforts would impact substances such as psilocybin, the active ingredient found in "magic mushrooms," and ayahuasca, a psychoactive brew made from the leaves of a shrub.
  • Easthampton is considering passing a measure to decriminalize a range of entheogenic substances. If it does so, it would be the fourth city in Massachusetts to do so.
  • In Grand Rapids, a psychedelics decriminalization resolution could come up for a vote by the end of the year.
  • The Arcata City Council Public Safety Committee recently advanced a psychedelics reform resolution.
  • Separately, interest in companies that are working on psychedelics as therapies is growing as research is mounting on the substances' medicinal benefits.
  • These companies include: COMPASS Pathways (CMPS -2.6%), MindMed (MNMD -2.8%), atai Life Sciences (ATAI -2.8%), Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL -1.8%).
  • Related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS -1.1%), AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO -1.5%), Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX -1.9%), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ -0.8%).
