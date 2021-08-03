Stellantis trades up, overcomes semiconductor shortages to post record margins

  • Stellantis N.V. (STLA +5.0%) shares jumped today after the company reported record first-half adjusted operating income (AOI) margins of 11.4%, compared to H1 2020 AOI margin of 1.5%, even after temporary production losses of 20% due to global semiconductor shortages.
  • The improved margins were driven by price increases, especially in North America where the company achieved record profitability with an AOI margin mark of 16.1%. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the best selling plug-in electric vehicle hybrid in the U.S. in the second quarter.
  • The company raised its guidance for FY AOI margins to ~10% from previous expectations of 5.5% to 7.5%. This means AOI margin is expected to be about 8.6% in the back half of 2021.
  • The company now has the highest market share in South America with 23.6% (up 620 bps Y/Y).
  • The company plans to launch 11 battery electric vehicles and 10 plug-in hybrids over the next 24 months.
