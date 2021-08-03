GoDaddy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)GDDYBy: SA News Team
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-$4.06 a year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $920.26M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.