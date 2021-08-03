Reese Witherspoon: Sale of Hello Sunshine to Blackstone will let it further empower female storytellers
Aug. 03, 2021
- Reese Witherspoon said Tuesday that a $900M deal to sell her media startup Hello Sunshine to a Blackstone-backed company will give the firm the scale it needs to "double down" on its mission of empowering female storytellers.
- The actress told CNBC that the added firepower provided by private-equity firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will give Hello Sunshine the chance to produce more content.
- "It felt like a unique opportunity to really partner strategically to scale and grow and bring our mission to even more audiences worldwide," she said.
- Earlier this week, Hello Sunshine, which produced such programming as HBO's Big Little Lies and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, confirmed a deal to sell the firm to a company managed by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.
- Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the board and continue to operate the company. The purchase price values Hello Sunshine at $900M and includes more than $500M in cash to buy shares from existing investors.
- Beyond the film and TV development, Witherspoon said the company would use its newfound resources to "lift up even more authors," as well as work with digital creators.
- Witherspoon said she couldn't predict how many film or TV projects would feature her as an actress, though she called acting "her first love."
