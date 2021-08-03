8X8 Q1 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)EGHTBy: SA News Team
- 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (+20 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.07M (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.