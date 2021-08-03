Rapid7 Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)RPDBy: SA News Team
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.09M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RPD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.