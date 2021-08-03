Arlo Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)ARLOBy: SA News Team
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.88M (+30.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.