What to expect from Western Digital's FQ4 Earnings?

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (+5.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • A look at the stock's performance over the last three months.

