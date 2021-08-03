What to expect from Western Digital's FQ4 Earnings?
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)WDCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- A look at the stock's performance over the last three months.
- Stock popped right after FQ3 earnings beat, and provided upside guidance of revenue of $4.4-4.6B, $1.30-1.60 EPS, and gross margin of 30-32%.
