Kulicke and Soffa Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)KLICBy: SA News Team
- Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+547.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $399.94M (+165.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.