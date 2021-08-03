Jack In The Box FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: SA News Team
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.52M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.