Aug. 03, 2021

  • Media companies with heavy streaming exposure are feeling some apparent fallout today from an earnings report from Discovery where strong financials were overshadowed by attention to the company's streaming subscriber numbers.
  • Discovery has slipped 4.5% after its quarter-end DTC count of 17M disappointed some firms, and was in line with expectations elsewhere.
  • Against a broadly higher market, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is off 1% today; Disney (NYSE:DIS) -1.8%; Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -1%; ViacomCBS lower (VIAC -6%, VIACA -3.7%). Fox is lower (FOX -2%, FOXA -2.2%).
  • And documentary streamer CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is 4% lower. Meanwhile streaming gatekeeper Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is holding up, down just 0.2%.
