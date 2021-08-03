Momentive Global Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)MNTVBy: SA News Team
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.43M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNTV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.