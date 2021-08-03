Jefferies initiates Chinese biopharma HUTCHMED with a buy; sees 22% upside

Aug. 03, 2021 12:32 PM ETHCMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Female chemist arranging medicines in pharmacy
Portra/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jefferies has initiated shares of HUTCHMED Ltd. (HCM +0.8%) with a buy and a $52 price target (~22% upside).
  • Analyst Kelly Shi says that the China-based biopharma has strong in-house R&D, an established commercial platform, and global pharma partnerships.
  • Shi notes the company recently launched three oncology therapies in China and is planning global launches of them in 2022 and 2023.
  • Fruquintinib, a VEGFR inhibitor, is modeled with $749M in peak sales, and surufatinib, a dual VEGFR and CSF-1R inhibitor, is projected to have $868M in peak sales, according to Shi.
  • Savolitinib is modeled at $1.5B in peak sales with $257M in royalties to HUTCHMED.
  • Shi adds that the company's pipeline is underappreciated.
