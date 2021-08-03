Q2 Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETQ2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)QTWOBy: SA News Team
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.7M (+25.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QTWO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.