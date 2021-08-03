Upland Software Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)UPLDBy: SA News Team
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.24M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.