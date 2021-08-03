ADTRAN Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)ADTNBy: SA News Team
- ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.82M (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.