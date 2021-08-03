Hot Stocks: DISCA, BABA fall on earnings, LLY climbs; BBWI and VSCO split; MSFT wants its employees vaccinated
- A couple of earnings disappointments highlighted midday trading on Tuesday. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) both fell in the wake of their quarterly results.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) missed on its bottom-line figure, but investors focused on its strong sales performance. This drove shares higher in intraday action.
- In non-earnings news, Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) has formally separated from Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), with both now trading as independent companies. Meanwhile, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has become the latest high-profile tech giant to say it will require COVID vaccinations for its employees.
- Discovery announced quarterly results that beat expectations with its headline numbers, including revenues that rose 21% to $3.06B. However, shares fell as market watchers focused on the company's streaming efforts, which merely met expectations with 17M paying customers as of the end of the quarter.
- On the news, DISCA dropped about 4.6% in midday trading.
- Alibaba also lost ground in the wake of its quarterly report. The company's quarterly sales figures missed expectations, despite 34% growth from last year. BABA slipped 2.2% in intraday trading.
- Eli Lilly reported Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.87, falling short of expectations by $0.02. However, the company's revenue rose by a larger-than-projected pace of 23%, coming in at $6.74B.
- Strong performance from its Trulicity and Humalog drove sales expansion at the drug maker. LLY rose 4.4% on the news.
- L Brands (LB) has changed its name and ticker symbol, transforming into Bath & Body Works. At the same time, the firm has split off its Victoria's Secret underwear and casual apparel business, which will now trade as an independent company under the ticker VSCO.
- Microsoft wants to make sure its employees get vaccinated before they return to the office. The new policy follows similar announcements by the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL). MSFT was showing a fractional gain in midday trading.
