Kraft Heinz Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 03, 2021

  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.55B (-1.5% Y/Y).
  • Organic revenue growth is estimated at -1.35% with U.S. and Canada accounting for -3.3% and -0.46% respectively.
  • The company management had stated that it expects cost inflation to increase in Q2.

  • Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
