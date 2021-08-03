Kraft Heinz Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 2:17 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.55B (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Organic revenue growth is estimated at -1.35% with U.S. and Canada accounting for -3.3% and -0.46% respectively.
- The company management had stated that it expects cost inflation to increase in Q2.
- Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.