Nevro Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:39 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: SA News Team
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.74 (+38.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.83M (+82.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVRO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.