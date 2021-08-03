Clean Harbors Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:41 PM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)By: SA News Team
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+55.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $847.51M (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.