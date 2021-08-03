Jones Lang LaSalle Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:42 PM ETJones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+143.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Analyst estimates Fee revenue of $1.52B.
- Over the last 2 years, JLL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.