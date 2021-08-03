MDU Resources Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:42 PM ETMDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU)By: SA News Team
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.