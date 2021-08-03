Apollo Global Management Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:45 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+54.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.68M (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects AUM of $470.69B.
- Over the last 2 years, APO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.