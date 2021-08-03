Medifast Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.30 (+68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.25M (+63.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.