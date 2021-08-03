ANSYS Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)ANSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.34M (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
