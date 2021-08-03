FleetCor Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:48 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: SA News Team
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (+28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $637.45M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.