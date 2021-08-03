Amedisys Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:49 PM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)By: SA News Team
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $565.48M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMED has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.