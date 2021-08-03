Editas Medicine Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:49 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: SA News Team
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.81 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.78M (-36.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate collaboration revenue of $6.86M.
- Over the last 2 years, EDIT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Editas had reported a wider first-quarter net loss and provided an update to the company's cash position, on May 05.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun called Editas "an undervalued, gene-editing stock", and noted that the "biotech is loss-making, but has a lot of cash to sustain operations till 2023".
- The company's shares have fallen more than 40% year to date.