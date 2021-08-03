Editas Medicine Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.81 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.78M (-36.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts estimate collaboration revenue of $6.86M.
  • Over the last 2 years, EDIT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Editas had reported a wider first-quarter net loss and provided an update to the company's cash position, on May 05.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun called Editas "an undervalued, gene-editing stock", and noted that the "biotech is loss-making, but has a lot of cash to sustain operations till 2023".
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 40% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.