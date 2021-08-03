ALLETE Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021
- ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $282.9M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
