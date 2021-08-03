Inogen Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:50 PM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN)By: SA News Team
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-183.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.75M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INGN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.