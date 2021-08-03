Fox Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:52 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)By: SA News Team
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.75B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOXA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward.