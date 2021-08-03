NiSource Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:52 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.