Change Healthcare Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 12:53 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)By: SA News Team
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $857.57M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.