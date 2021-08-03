Atmos Energy Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAtmos Energy Corporation (ATO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-62.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.73M (-40.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.